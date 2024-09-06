ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118223 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120773 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196978 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152766 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152494 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142755 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197685 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112412 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186485 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“National Cashback: 10 producers from Kyiv region have already joined the program

“National Cashback: 10 producers from Kyiv region have already joined the program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15826 views

The head of the Kyiv RMA announced the participation of 10 local manufacturers in the National Cashback program. The program refunds 10% of the cost of Ukrainian-made goods to buyers in cashless payments.

10 manufacturers in Kyiv region have already joined the National Cashback program to support domestic producers. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, on Facebook, UNN reports

“The program was launched as part of the All-Ukrainian platform 'Made in Ukraine'. And the business of the Kyiv region eagerly responded to the initiative. Currently, manufacturers from various industries have already registered their products in the program,” said Kravchenko.

According to the head of the RMA, the National Cashback has been joined by the following companies:

  • “NIVA Pereyaslavshchyna is a producer of meat products;
  • “TDS Ukrspetstechnika is a manufacturer of machinery and equipment for the mining industry;
  • “Yagotynsky Butter Plant is a producer of dairy products, butter and cheese;
  • “Ukrstarch is a producer of starch and starch crops;
  • “Vorwarts Diagnostics is a manufacturer of plastic containers;
  • “NPO ECOSOFT - water purification systems;
  • “B.MK is a milk processor, butter and cheese producer;
  • Individual entrepreneur Gorbacheva M. L. - retail trade;
  • Lysiuk S. A. - artistic activity;
  • Iryna A. Skarzhynska, sole proprietor, is a manufacturer of perfumes and cosmetics.

Kravchenko reminded that the National Cashback program is a government initiative to support domestic producers. When purchasing goods from Ukrainian producers who have joined the program, 10% of the cost of the goods will be returned to the buyer. Everyone wins - both the Ukrainian manufacturer and the buyer.

In addition, this government initiative is being implemented across the country with a focus on encouraging cashless payments.

Kyiv region has many high-class producers of truly high-quality goods. Therefore, I appeal to everyone to register their products in the program without delay. I want as many of our regional producers as possible to be popular and in great demand for their goods

- Kravchenko emphasized. 

In total, more than 300 manufacturers and 20,000 retail outlets have already joined the program in Ukraine.

Consumers are also already testing the program. It's easy to join. They can check whether they can get cashback on selected products on the Made in Ukraine website.

Ministry of Economy on the National Cashback program: one of the goals is to de-shadow the economy23.08.24, 12:20 • 19755 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyKyiv region

