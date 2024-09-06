“National Cashback: 10 producers from Kyiv region have already joined the program

10 manufacturers in Kyiv region have already joined the National Cashback program to support domestic producers. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, on Facebook, UNN reports.

“The program was launched as part of the All-Ukrainian platform 'Made in Ukraine'. And the business of the Kyiv region eagerly responded to the initiative. Currently, manufacturers from various industries have already registered their products in the program,” said Kravchenko.

According to the head of the RMA, the National Cashback has been joined by the following companies:

“NIVA Pereyaslavshchyna is a producer of meat products;

“TDS Ukrspetstechnika is a manufacturer of machinery and equipment for the mining industry;

“Yagotynsky Butter Plant is a producer of dairy products, butter and cheese;

“Ukrstarch is a producer of starch and starch crops;

“Vorwarts Diagnostics is a manufacturer of plastic containers;

“NPO ECOSOFT - water purification systems;

“B.MK is a milk processor, butter and cheese producer;

Individual entrepreneur Gorbacheva M. L. - retail trade;

Lysiuk S. A. - artistic activity;

Iryna A. Skarzhynska, sole proprietor, is a manufacturer of perfumes and cosmetics.

Kravchenko reminded that the National Cashback program is a government initiative to support domestic producers. When purchasing goods from Ukrainian producers who have joined the program, 10% of the cost of the goods will be returned to the buyer. Everyone wins - both the Ukrainian manufacturer and the buyer.

In addition, this government initiative is being implemented across the country with a focus on encouraging cashless payments.

Kyiv region has many high-class producers of truly high-quality goods. Therefore, I appeal to everyone to register their products in the program without delay. I want as many of our regional producers as possible to be popular and in great demand for their goods - Kravchenko emphasized.

In total, more than 300 manufacturers and 20,000 retail outlets have already joined the program in Ukraine.

Consumers are also already testing the program. It's easy to join. They can check whether they can get cashback on selected products on the Made in Ukraine website.

