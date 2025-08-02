Kyiv and regions are under threat of ballistic missiles from the east

On the morning of August 2, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic weapons. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a threat from the north-eastern direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Air Raid Map of Ukraine, and the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Threat of ballistic missile use. Do not ignore air raid signals. Head to shelter! - stated in the KCMA post.

"Threat of ballistic missile use from the north-eastern direction," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 07:58.

