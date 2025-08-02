Kyiv and regions are under threat of ballistic missiles from the east

$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM • 24261 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 93122 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 86524 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 55305 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 67037 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 127280 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 67584 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 155164 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 151915 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 132401 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Evacuation from Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia significantly increased due to approaching front - UZAugust 1, 08:10 PM
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM
Russia cynically stated that it did not target residential buildings in Kyiv on the night of July 31August 1, 09:15 PM
"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expires02:22 AM
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace deal03:00 AM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismJuly 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release dateJuly 31, 02:00 PM
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM
Kyiv and regions are under threat of ballistic missiles from the east

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

On the morning of August 2, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of ballistic weapons from the northeastern direction.

Kyiv and regions are under threat of ballistic missiles from the east

On the morning of August 2, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic weapons. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a threat from the north-eastern direction. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Air Raid Map of Ukraine, and the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).  

Threat of ballistic missile use. Do not ignore air raid signals. Head to shelter!

- stated in the KCMA post.

"Threat of ballistic missile use from the north-eastern direction," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 07:58.

"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace deal02.08.25, 05:00

Vita Zelenetska

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Kyiv