Lithuania proposes to fine for keeping Nazi and Soviet symbols

The Lithuanian Ministry of Culture proposes to introduce fines for the possession of Nazi and Soviet symbols, which is intended to spread them. This is reported by LRT, according to UNN.

Details

It is stated that this is a draft law that was registered in April. The document proposes not only to ban the distribution and demonstration of Nazi and Soviet symbols in Lithuania, but also their importation or transit through the country.

The Ministry of Culture of Lithuania supported the draft law. However, they pointed out that administrative liability should also be provided for those who keep such symbols for the purpose of disseminating them.

“Since the changes affect the transportation of Nazi and Soviet symbols, the Ministry proposes to give Lithuanian customs officers the authority to initiate cases of administrative offenses, conduct investigations and draw up protocols. Currently, these issues are being handled by the police and the State Border Guard Service,” the statement said.

If the Lithuanian government supports the bill, it will be returned to the parliament for further consideration.

