Trump unveils crypto project and calls on the US to dominate in this area

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115739 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118282 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192690 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150538 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151126 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142159 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112355 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184505 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104996 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 51186 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 77955 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 74143 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 48711 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 55322 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192690 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195401 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184505 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211451 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199771 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148518 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147871 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152058 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143059 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159527 views
Actual
Trump unveils crypto project and calls on the US to dominate in this area

Trump unveils crypto project and calls on the US to dominate in this area

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29449 views

Donald Trump has unveiled the World Liberty Financial crypto platform, which he is promoting with his sons. The former president has changed his position on cryptocurrencies and now promises to make the United States the “crypto capital of the planet.

Donald Trump spoke at an event where he introduced a crypto platform promoted by himself and his sons, drawing attention to a niche of digital assets that has a history of controversy. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports . 

Details

The project, called World Liberty Financial, will be part of the decentralized finance segment in digital assets and should promote financial security and free transactions, Donald Trump Jr. said in a live broadcast of X Spaces on Monday.

“This is a real problem that needed to be addressed, and frankly, I think this is the right way to go,” Trump Jr. said after his father's comments. The presentation of the project took place the day after the former president escaped unscathed from a second assassination attempt that rocked the presidential campaign.

The Republican candidate is turning to the digital asset sector for donors and support amid the intense battle for the White House, promising to make the United States the “crypto capital of the planet.” This is a radical change of position, given that he previously called bitcoin a “fraud.

Speaking about the goal of becoming a major crypto hub, Donald Trump said: “If we don't do it, China will. China is already doing it. But if we don't, we won't be the biggest, and we have to be the biggest and the best.

Trump Jr. and his brother Eric have been actively promoting World Liberty Financial on X and Telegram in recent weeks. Decentralized finance - or DeFi - is a complex segment of cryptocurrencies where people exchange, borrow, and lend digital assets using automated software without intermediaries.

“These efforts are consistent with Trump's stance in support of cryptocurrencies,” said Campbell Harvey, a finance professor at Duke University. “It's one thing to declare your support for cryptocurrencies, it's another to launch a company in this area.

The former president's profile may draw more attention to DeFi, whose proponents often claim to increase efficiency by eliminating traditional intermediaries such as banks. However, critics argue that the sector is in a regulatory “gray area” and is prone to hacking, which is a big problem for cryptocurrencies in general.

Singapore to allow non-cash casino bets, but no cryptocurrencies11.09.24, 03:55 • 36911 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies

Contact us about advertising