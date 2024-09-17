Ukraine celebrates Rescuer's Day and Adoption Day, World Patient Safety Day. What else can be celebrated on September 17

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115802 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118355 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192803 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150608 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151166 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142180 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195460 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112355 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184554 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104998 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 51504 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 78278 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 74477 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 49111 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 55723 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195454 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184549 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211479 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199795 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148530 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147886 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152069 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143070 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159538 views
Ukraine celebrates Rescuer's Day and Adoption Day, World Patient Safety Day. What else can be celebrated on September 17

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109694 views

Over the two years of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian rescuers have made almost 140,000 visits to eliminate the consequences of hostilities and rescued about five thousand people

Today, September 17, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Rescuer. The event was launched by presidential decree in 2008, UNN reports.

Rescuer's Day is not only a professional holiday for employees of emergency services, fire protection, civil defense and other special forces. This event is also dedicated to civilians who have distinguished themselves in the aftermath of emergencies, fires, and in saving lives and health.   

The full-scale Russian aggression was a serious test for Ukrainian rescuers, which they passed with flying colors.

Today, most of the calls of Ukrainian rescuers are related to the aftermath of enemy rocket attacks and missile strikes: extinguishing fires, clearing debris, and, of course, rescuing people.

During the two years of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian rescuers made almost 140,000 visits to eliminate the consequences of the hostilities, rescued about five thousand people, and dismantled about two thousand destroyed buildings.

91 SES employees were killed while performing their duties, and 348 were injured.

Today, Ukraine is also celebrating Adoption Day. The event was also launched in 2008, and was originally celebrated on September 30, as it was dedicated to the Christian holiday of Faith, Hope, Love and their mother Sophia. With the transition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine to the New Julian calendar in 2023, Adoption Day was officially moved to September 17.

As of the end of 2023, there were almost 67,000 orphans and children deprived of parental care in Ukraine, about nine thousand of whom are being raised in family-type orphanages. Over the nearly two years of the full-scale invasion, more than a thousand children have been adopted in Ukraine.

Since 2019, at the initiative of the World Health Organization, many countries around the world have been holding events to mark World Patient Safety Day. In the same year, Ukraine officially joined the event.

The World Patient Safety Day is based on the fundamental principle of medicine - do no harm first.

September 17 is also the International Day of Country Music.

The event was launched in honor of musician Hank Williams, who was born on September 17, 1923, and is considered the founder of the country music style.

Williams lived for only 29 years, but managed to release 35 albums of his records, which are classics for all country music fans.

According to the New Julian and Gregorian calendars, Christians today honor the memory of the martyrs Vira, Nadiia, Liubov and their mother Sophia.

According to legend, Sophia was a devout Christian and raised her daughters in faith in the Lord.

The pagan emperor Hadrian demanded that Sophia and her daughters renounce the Lord. Faith, Hope and Love were subjected to severe torture. And Sophia was forced to watch her daughters suffer. However, neither the girls nor their mother denied the Lord.

Vera, Nadezhda, and Lyubov died of terrible suffering. Sophia buried them, and the next day she died on their grave.

Today Vera, Nadezhda, Lyubov, and Sophia celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

