Blinken travels to Egypt to discuss ceasefire in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will travel to Egypt on Tuesday to meet with Egyptian officials to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. This was reported by the US State Department, UNN reports.

Details

Blinken will discuss efforts to reach an agreement that “will secure the release of all hostages, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, and help establish broader regional security,” the State Department said in a statement.

Washington, along with mediators Qatar and Egypt, has been trying for months to reach an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas to end the war and release Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The biggest obstacles are Israel's demand to maintain its forces to create a buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt, as well as the details of the hostage exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

