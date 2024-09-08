Blinken travels to London, Biden meets with British Prime Minister: Ukraine and Israel are the main topics

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116645 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119119 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194076 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151285 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151589 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142415 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196158 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112366 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185133 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105030 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 83312 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 79460 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 54737 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 61609 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 37605 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194065 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196150 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185127 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211983 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200230 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148809 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148137 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152292 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143278 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159725 views
Blinken travels to London, Biden meets with British Prime Minister: Ukraine and Israel are the main topics

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63922 views

US Secretary of State Blinken visits London for a strategic dialog. President Biden meets with the British Prime Minister in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

Blinken will visit London for talks, and Biden will receive the British prime minister in Washington. They will discuss support for Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will pay a working visit to London on September 9-10 to hold a “strategic dialogue” between the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as to reaffirm the strong partnership between the countries. This was stated by the US Department of State.

The key topics of the talks include support for Ukraine in the war against the terrorist country, as well as cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the Middle East, and within the AUKUS security initiative.

At the same time, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington next week. According to White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre, the leaders will discuss Western support for Ukraine, the achievement of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, threats to Red Sea navigation from the Houthis, and security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

Blinken reiterates appeal to Israel and Hamas for ceasefire06.09.24, 09:45 • 12826 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World

