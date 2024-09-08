Blinken travels to London, Biden meets with British Prime Minister: Ukraine and Israel are the main topics

Blinken will visit London for talks, and Biden will receive the British prime minister in Washington. They will discuss support for Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will pay a working visit to London on September 9-10 to hold a “strategic dialogue” between the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as to reaffirm the strong partnership between the countries. This was stated by the US Department of State.

The key topics of the talks include support for Ukraine in the war against the terrorist country, as well as cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the Middle East, and within the AUKUS security initiative.

At the same time, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington next week. According to White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre, the leaders will discuss Western support for Ukraine, the achievement of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, threats to Red Sea navigation from the Houthis, and security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

Blinken reiterates appeal to Israel and Hamas for ceasefire