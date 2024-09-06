Blinken reiterates appeal to Israel and Hamas for ceasefire

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Israel and Hamas to finalize a truce in Gaza. The official said that 90% of the way to a deal is already prepared.

On Thursday, the head of the US mission, Anthony Blinken, called on Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas to cease fire in Gaza.

The official confirmed US estimates that the deal is 90 percent complete.

It is up to both parties to reach an agreement on the outstanding issues - Blinken also said at the press conference.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied the US official's assessment that 90 percent of the deal was ready, saying that “it's not close yet.

In recent weeks, the United States has put forward a proposal to bridge the differences between the two sides, which include disagreements over Netanyahu's insistence on leaving some Israeli troops on the border between Gaza and Egypt.

Blinken said he believes that Netanyahu, who has prioritized normalizing diplomatic relations with Arab states, can still reach a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia, the guardian of Islam's two holiest shrines.

