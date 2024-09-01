White House: six hostages found dead in Gaza Strip on Saturday

Six hostages seized by Hamas on October 7 were found dead in a tunnel near Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, the White House said, UNN reports .

Among them was an American of Israeli descent, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, it added.

The Israeli military announced on Saturday evening that it had found hostages in the Gaza Strip, but did not say how many. The Axios website also writes that there are six dead.

