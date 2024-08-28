Israel kills two Palestinians during operation in Jenin

Israeli forces killed two people in the West Bank. This was reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, this incident occurred in the city of Jenin, where 25- and 39-year-old men died during surgery.

A spokesman for the Israeli armed forces confirmed that the country has launched a large-scale operation in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm in the northern part of the West Bank. According to him, the purpose of the operation is to fight terrorism and prevent attacks.

