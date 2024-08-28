Israel strikes a pickup truck with military equipment in Lebanon

Israel hit a pickup truck with military equipment in northeastern Lebanon. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Late Tuesday night, Israel launched an air strike on a pickup truck traveling in northeastern Lebanon near Chaat, a remote area near the Syrian border.

According to two security sources, the pickup was carrying military equipment. The pickup was severely damaged in the attack, but the driver survived. The damaged equipment was likely a rocket launcher that was on its way to be repaired.

