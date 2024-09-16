NACP starts checking declarations of acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Sokur - MP

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is checking the accuracy of the data indicated in the declarations of the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur, who concealed that he has been living with his girlfriend since 2016. This was reported by Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, in response to a request from UNN.

Context

Earlier , UNN reported that the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur, had allegedly entered inaccurate datain his 2023 declaration. In particular, he did not indicate in the document the information about his partner. During the investigation into the case of an alleged attempted assassination attempt, Sokur himself told law enforcement officers that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue. Anatoliy Burmich, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, commented to UNN that the NACP should check Sokur's declarations for their authenticity. UNN also appealed to MP Nina Yuzhanina with a request to address the NACP with a parliamentary inquiry.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption responded to my MP's appeal regarding the accuracy of the data indicated in the files of the acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Sokur. In its response, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption reported that "...in order to establish whether the standard of living of Yevhen Sokur corresponds to the property owned by him and his family members and the income received by them in accordance with Article 514 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Prevention of Corruption’, it has started monitoring the lifestyle of the said declarant, - Yuzhanina said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the assassination attempt on the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Sokur, raises many questions about its credibility. It could have been staged to divert attention from the criminal proceedings against Sokur for abuse of office.

We are talking about the criminal proceedings opened on November 4, 2022 under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the fact of abuse of office by the acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur, who on October 26, 2022 issued an order to revoke the license of PJSC Ukrtatnafta for the production of fuel. Such actions of Sokur, according to the investigation , caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and defense capability of the state.