Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
NACP starts checking declarations of acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Sokur - MP

NACP starts checking declarations of acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Sokur - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67281 views

The NACP has started verifying the declarations of Yevhen Sokur, acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, for accuracy. The verification concerns the concealment of information about his cohabitation with his girlfriend since 2016.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is checking the accuracy of the data indicated in the declarations of the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur, who concealed that he has been living with his girlfriend since 2016. This was reported by Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, in response to a request from UNN.

Context

Earlier , UNN reported that the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur, had allegedly entered inaccurate datain his 2023 declaration. In particular, he did not indicate in the document the information about his partner. During the investigation into the case of an alleged attempted assassination attempt, Sokur himself told law enforcement officers that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue. Anatoliy Burmich, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, commented to UNN that the NACP should check Sokur's declarations for their authenticity. UNN also appealed to MP Nina Yuzhanina with a request to address the NACP with a parliamentary inquiry.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption responded to my MP's appeal regarding the accuracy of the data indicated in the files of the acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Sokur. In its response, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption reported that "...in order to establish whether the standard of living of Yevhen Sokur corresponds to the property owned by him and his family members and the income received by them in accordance with Article 514 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Prevention of Corruption’, it has started monitoring the lifestyle of the said declarant,

- Yuzhanina said.
Image

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the assassination attempt on the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Sokur, raises many questions about its credibility. It could have been staged to divert attention from the criminal proceedings against Sokur for abuse of office.

We are talking about the criminal proceedings opened on November 4, 2022 under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the fact of abuse of office by the acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur, who on October 26, 2022 issued an order to revoke the license of PJSC Ukrtatnafta for the production of fuel. Such actions of Sokur, according to the investigation , caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and defense capability of the state.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

