Five heartfelt melodramas: what to watch this weekend

A love triangle, the power of love, the path to success, the test of feelings and the search for personal happiness - all this and much more for lovers of sentimental films. UNN offers a selection of melodramas to watch this weekend.

Bohemian Rhapsody

(Bohemian Rhapsody) 2018 is a celebration of Queen, their music, and their outstanding and unrivaled lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and broke convention to become one of the defied stereotypes and broke convention to become one of the greatest artists on the planet.

The film traces the band's incredible rise to success through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near breakup, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, which became one of the greatest performances in rock history.

- Genre: Film, Drama, Music, Biographical

- Country: UK, USA

- Director: Brian Singer

- Cast: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Allen Leech, Tom Hollander, Mike Myers, Aaron McCusker.

The worst person in the world

(The Worst Person in the World) 2021 is a contemporary drama about the search for love and meaning. The film tells the story of Julia, a young woman from a middle-class family living in Oslo. Her impulsive nature makes the protagonist grab hold of many things at once, but she doesn't have the strength or patience to see anything through. To finally rethink everything and find happiness, the girl needs to realize who she really is.

- Genre: Film, Drama, Comedy, Melodrama

- Country: Norway, France, Sweden, Denmark

- Director: Joachim Trier

- Cast: Renate Reinswe, Anders Danielsen Lee, Herbert Nordram, Hans Olav Brenner, Helen Björneby, Vidar Sandem, Maria Grazia Di Meo.

Land of nomads

(Nomadland) 2020 - this film tells the story of a 60-year-old modern woman named Frances McDormand, who is struggling through the global economic crisis. Due to the total collapse of the social order, she loses absolutely everything and has no choice but to travel across the country. While traveling in her old van, the protagonist meets various people whom she helps to perform various tasks.

- Genre: Film, Drama

- Country: USA, Germany

- Director: Chloe Zhao

- Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Bob Wells, Derek Endres, Peter Spears, Tay Streitheir, Angela Reyes, Carl R. Hughes.

A girl from Denmark

(The Danish Girl) 2015 - Copenhagen, Denmark, 1926. Einar Wegener and his wife Gerda are a happy married couple. Both artists, Einar prefers landscapes, and she prefers portraits. To ensure the success of one of her creative projects, Gerda persuades her husband to pose for her as a woman. Her delicate portraits are very popular.

In his new role, Einar feels so organic that he soon takes on the female name Lili Elbi. Feeling like a new person, Elbi plunges into new romantic feelings and decides to take a desperate step at the time - sex reassignment surgery.

- Genre: Film, Drama, Melodrama, Biographical

- Country: UK, USA, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Japan

- Director: Tom Hooper

- Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Alicia Vikander, Matthias Schoenarts, Ben Whishaw, Amber Heard, Sebastian Koch, Emirald Fennell, Adrian Schiller, Henry Pettigrew.

Brooklyn

(Brooklyn) 2015 - Ireland, early 1950s. Eilis Lacey is a young woman who works in a grocery store and is destined to leave her native village. In search of work, she sets off on a long journey: to the United States, where all those who are down on their luck find refuge. She gets a job and settles in Brooklyn. The new place and new acquaintances fascinate her. Eilis meets love, but this is where the real tests of fate begin.

- Genre: Movie, Drama, Melodrama

- Country: United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland

- Director: John Crowley

- Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emory Cohen, Donal Gleeson, Jim Broadbent, Julie Walters, Breed Brennan, Jane Brennan, Fiona Glascott, Jessica Paré, Eileen O'Higgins, Jenn Murray.