Five heartfelt melodramas: what to watch this weekend

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114114 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116828 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190381 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149229 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150476 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141897 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112327 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183619 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US
February 28, 10:28 PM

February 28, 10:28 PM • 42952 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

February 28, 10:53 PM • 70113 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

February 28, 11:39 PM • 66355 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

March 1, 12:46 AM • 39260 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

03:40 AM • 45431 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190381 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194380 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183619 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210599 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199007 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148064 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147467 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151690 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142719 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159234 views
Five heartfelt melodramas: what to watch this weekend

Five heartfelt melodramas: what to watch this weekend

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 144185 views

UNN offers a selection of romantic films for fans of sentimental cinema. Among the recommended films are Bohemian Rhapsody, The Worst Man in the World, Land of the Nomads, A Girl from Denmark, and Brooklyn.

A love triangle, the power of love, the path to success, the test of feelings and the search for personal happiness - all this and much more for lovers of sentimental films. UNN offers a selection of melodramas to watch this weekend.

Bohemian Rhapsody 

(Bohemian Rhapsody) 2018 is a celebration of Queen, their music, and their outstanding and unrivaled lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and broke convention to become one of the defied stereotypes and broke convention to become one of the greatest artists on the planet.

The film traces the band's incredible rise to success through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near breakup, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, which became one of the greatest performances in rock history.

- Genre: Film, Drama, Music, Biographical

- Country: UK, USA

- Director: Brian Singer

- Cast: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Allen Leech, Tom Hollander, Mike Myers, Aaron McCusker.

The worst person in the world

(The Worst Person in the World) 2021 is a contemporary drama about the search for love and meaning. The film tells the story of Julia, a young woman from a middle-class family living in Oslo. Her impulsive nature makes the protagonist grab hold of many things at once, but she doesn't have the strength or patience to see anything through. To finally rethink everything and find happiness, the girl needs to realize who she really is.

- Genre: Film, Drama, Comedy, Melodrama

- Country: Norway, France, Sweden, Denmark

- Director: Joachim Trier

- Cast: Renate Reinswe, Anders Danielsen Lee, Herbert Nordram, Hans Olav Brenner, Helen Björneby, Vidar Sandem, Maria Grazia Di Meo.

Land of nomads

(Nomadland) 2020 - this film tells the story of a 60-year-old modern woman named Frances McDormand, who is struggling through the global economic crisis. Due to the total collapse of the social order, she loses absolutely everything and has no choice but to travel across the country. While traveling in her old van, the protagonist meets various people whom she helps to perform various tasks.

- Genre: Film, Drama

- Country: USA, Germany

- Director: Chloe Zhao

- Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Bob Wells, Derek Endres, Peter Spears, Tay Streitheir, Angela Reyes, Carl R. Hughes.

A girl from Denmark

(The Danish Girl) 2015 - Copenhagen, Denmark, 1926. Einar Wegener and his wife Gerda are a happy married couple. Both artists, Einar prefers landscapes, and she prefers portraits. To ensure the success of one of her creative projects, Gerda persuades her husband to pose for her as a woman. Her delicate portraits are very popular.

In his new role, Einar feels so organic that he soon takes on the female name Lili Elbi. Feeling like a new person, Elbi plunges into new romantic feelings and decides to take a desperate step at the time - sex reassignment surgery.

- Genre: Film, Drama, Melodrama, Biographical

- Country: UK, USA, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Japan

- Director: Tom Hooper

- Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Alicia Vikander, Matthias Schoenarts, Ben Whishaw, Amber Heard, Sebastian Koch, Emirald Fennell, Adrian Schiller, Henry Pettigrew.

Brooklyn

(Brooklyn) 2015 - Ireland, early 1950s. Eilis Lacey is a young woman who works in a grocery store and is destined to leave her native village. In search of work, she sets off on a long journey: to the United States, where all those who are down on their luck find refuge. She gets a job and settles in Brooklyn. The new place and new acquaintances fascinate her. Eilis meets love, but this is where the real tests of fate begin.

- Genre: Movie, Drama, Melodrama

- Country: United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland

- Director: John Crowley

- Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emory Cohen, Donal Gleeson, Jim Broadbent, Julie Walters, Breed Brennan, Jane Brennan, Fiona Glascott, Jessica Paré, Eileen O'Higgins, Jenn Murray.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

UNN Lite

