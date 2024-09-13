ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Fake news on the contrary: ex-MP Rizanenko accuses others of his own “Russian sins”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 189143 views

Former MP Rizanenko spread a fake about Viktor Polishchuk's ties to the Russian authorities. The biggest threat of fakes is that they tend to turn into “facts” over time.

Nowadays, many people will not even remember that a certain Pavlo Rizanenko used to be a member of parliament. He built his political career on spreading fake narratives aimed at discrediting Ukrainian politicians and businessmen. One of the most high-profile cases was his attempt to defame Viktor Polishchuk, the owner of the capital's Gulliver Construction and Development Company, by spreading a fake about his alleged family ties to Russian officials, UNN reports.

Interestingly, Rizanenko used his own ties to Russia to create this fake .

As you know, the former MP had business interests in the territory of the aggressor country, as he lived there for a long time and built his career. In particular, he worked for the Russian company VMSPO-AVISMA, which fully meets the needs of the Russian defense industry in titanium products. Ukraine imposed sanctions against this company.  There are suspicions that Rizanenko left Ukraine just before the start of the full-scale invasion for a reason, as he was probably being suspected of cooperating with sanctioned Russian companies.

Instead of speaking openly about his own past, Rizanenko decided to use disinformation as a political weaponto shift the negative onto others. Since the ex-MP's family is connected to the construction business, he decided to target businessman and developer Viktor Polishchuk. As the saying goes, "one shot kills two birds with one stone," but "you can't build your happiness on someone else's mountain," so Rizanenko's political career has long since fallen into the abyss.

The biggest threat of fakes is that they tend to turn into "facts" over time. This is what happened in the case of the story about Viktor Polishchuk's connections. It has become so ingrained in Ukrainian society that even civil servants began to repeat it. Recently, Viktor Polishchuk filed a lawsuit against the ARMA to protect his honor, dignity and business reputation with the Shevchenkivskyi District Court . In a commentary to UNN , he explainedthat he was forced to go to court because of a statement by ARMA head Olena Duma that he and his wife had "close relations with the Kremlin elite." Polishchuk emphasized that this information was fictitious and untrue.

In response to a request from UNN, ARMA head Olena Duma explainedthat she accused Polishchuk and his wife of having ties to the "Kremlin elite" because she saw such information in the media.

The court will consider the lawsuit filed by Polishchuk against the ARMA on October 10.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications

