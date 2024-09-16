Netflix has renewed Emily in Paris for season 5

The Netflix streaming platform has announced the 5th season of the series "Emily in Paris" starring Lily Collins. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Netflix portal Tudum.

We are thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and are excited to return for a fifth season to continue Emily's adventures in Rome and Paris - said the author and director of the series Darren Star.

The new season will take place in the Italian capital, Rome. The continuation will develop the relationship between the main character Emily and Italian fashion designer Marcello, which began in season 4.

Emily will be in Rome. This does not mean that she will not be in Paris, but she will be in Rome - Star.

The 4th season of Emily in Paris, which was released in August, took first place in the Netflix global top ten. It had 19.9 million views in the first four days in , entered the top 10 in 93 countries, and remained on the list for four weeks in a row.

Collins announced the news of season 5 and said she was looking forward to seeing what would happen between her character and her new lover, Marcello.

Marcello is a completely different adventure that we want for Emily, because ultimately we want Emily to be able to improve her work-life balance. We want Emily to be able to smile without any conditions. We want to see her beyond her vacation. And it comes at the perfect time ,” the actress added.

