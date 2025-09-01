Since the beginning of the day, 63 combat engagements have occurred: the occupiers are pressing most heavily in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 63 combat engagements have been recorded on the front line. The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest, where the Defense Forces are holding back the most enemy assaults, UNN writes with reference to the General Staff.

Details

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attacks, and one more combat engagement is currently ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropped a total of four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 94 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems. Ukrainian units actively counteracted and had success in certain areas.

Ukrainian soldiers also stopped three attacks today in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russians carried out six assault actions in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders attacked eight times towards the settlements of Karpivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka, and Serebryanka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks, and two more battles are ongoing. Russian units tried to advance near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made three futile attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian defenders in the direction of the settlements of Mykolaivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, the defenders stopped three enemy offensive actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 25 attempts to push Ukrainian soldiers out of their occupied positions in the areas of Zapovitne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne in the direction of Promin, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 22 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Shevchenko and in the direction of Filia, Komyshuvakha. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike in the area of Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the direction of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Russians made three unsuccessful attacks.

Addition

Russian troops occupied the village of Komyshuvakha in Donetsk region. The invaders also advanced near Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and Novoukrainka in Donetsk region.

On the map of the Russian General Staff, presented by Valeriy Gerasimov, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions are marked as "territory of Russia". This indicates Russia's open plans to seize these regions.