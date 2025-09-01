$41.320.06
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
09:15 AM • 71192 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 54529 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
September 1, 07:50 AM • 97200 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
September 1, 06:45 AM • 106391 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 97423 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 81172 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 35110 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 24762 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
August 30, 04:05 PM • 55217 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
Since the beginning of the day, 63 combat engagements have occurred: the occupiers are pressing most heavily in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Since the beginning of the day, 63 combat engagements have been recorded, mostly in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers advanced near Komyshuvakha, Maliivka, and Novoukrainka.

Since the beginning of the day, 63 combat engagements have occurred: the occupiers are pressing most heavily in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 63 combat engagements have been recorded on the front line. The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest, where the Defense Forces are holding back the most enemy assaults, UNN writes with reference to the General Staff.

Details

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attacks, and one more combat engagement is currently ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropped a total of four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 94 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems. Ukrainian units actively counteracted and had success in certain areas.

Ukrainian soldiers also stopped three attacks today in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russians carried out six assault actions in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders attacked eight times towards the settlements of Karpivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka, and Serebryanka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks, and two more battles are ongoing. Russian units tried to advance near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made three futile attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian defenders in the direction of the settlements of Mykolaivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, the defenders stopped three enemy offensive actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 25 attempts to push Ukrainian soldiers out of their occupied positions in the areas of Zapovitne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne in the direction of Promin, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 22 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Shevchenko and in the direction of Filia, Komyshuvakha. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike in the area of Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the direction of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Russians made three unsuccessful attacks.

Addition

Russian troops occupied the village of Komyshuvakha in Donetsk region. The invaders also advanced near Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and Novoukrainka in Donetsk region.

On the map of the Russian General Staff, presented by Valeriy Gerasimov, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions are marked as "territory of Russia". This indicates Russia's open plans to seize these regions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine