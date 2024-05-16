Since the beginning of the day 140 combat engagements took place - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81052 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107322 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150181 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154222 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250462 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174177 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165435 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225973 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Since the beginning of the day 140 combat engagements took place - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day 140 combat engagements took place - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27653 views

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled 140 enemy attacks in multiple directions, and intense fighting continues in various parts of the frontline.

In the Kharkiv sector, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Pylyna - Liptsi, Lukyantsi - Slobozhanske, Pylyna - Slobozhanske, Murom - Starytsia. This was reported by the General Staff in a summary as of 23.00 on May 15, UNN reports .

Details

Fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Hlyboke - Liptsi, Lukianske - Slobozhanske, Pylyna - Slobozhanske, Murom - Staritsa, Pletenivka - Vovchansk. Our troops did not lose any positions.

Ukrainian troops continue to carry out defense and stabilization measures in Vovchansk and keep the situation there under control.

The invaders' losses in the Kharkiv sector since the beginning of the day amount to 95 servicemen and 27 pieces of weapons and military equipment. In total, since 10.05.2024, the enemy has lost 710 Russian occupants in killed and wounded in this direction, and 125 units of enemy weapons and military equipment were destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 enemy attacks.

At the same time, fighting continues in the areas of Kyslivka - Ivanivka, Kotlyarivka - Pishchane, Kuzemivka - Stelmakhivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka. In some areas, as a result of intense enemy fire, our units regrouped to more favorable positions.

On the Liman direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the Ukrainian defense, no losses of positions were allowed.

The enemy made five attempts to storm our positions in the Siverskiy sector. Fighting is still ongoing in the vicinity of Razdolivka and Spirne. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks by Russian occupants. Fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Novyi and Andriivka.

The enemy made 18 unsuccessful attempts to attack our positions in the Pokrovske sector. Fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Ocheretyno - Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyno - Kalynove, Arkhangelske - Novooleksandrivka, Solovyove - Sokil. The Russian occupants also continue to fire from various types of weapons, and our soldiers are bravely resisting in the areas of Ocheretyno - Solovyove, Semenivka - Novoselivka Persha, Tonenke - Umanske, Tonenke - Netaylove, Pervomaiske - Netaylove. The situation is tense, we are updating the situation.

In the Kurakhove sector, our troops repelled five enemy attacks. Fighting continues in the areas of Vodiane and Pobeda. Defense forces improved the tactical situation in the area of Pobeda.

In the Vremivske sector, the enemy made 22 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of our troops. No positions were lost, the fighting continues and the situation is under control.

In the Orikhivskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks by Russian occupants in the Novoprokopivka-Robotyne direction, and no positions were lost in the fighting.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, five enemy attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops were repelled over the past day.

According to updated information, 140 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. There have been no significant changes in the situation, nor in the condition and position of our troops.

At the same time, the enemy launched two missile attacks, 48 air strikes, 255 kamikaze drone strikes and fired over 2,400 times at the positions of our troops.

Situation in Kharkiv region partially stabilized, but occupants attack along almost the entire frontline - General Staff15.05.24, 20:57 • 41577 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

