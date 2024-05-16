Since the beginning of the day 140 combat engagements took place - General Staff

In the Kharkiv sector, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Pylyna - Liptsi, Lukyantsi - Slobozhanske, Pylyna - Slobozhanske, Murom - Starytsia. This was reported by the General Staff in a summary as of 23.00 on May 15, UNN reports .

Details

Fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Hlyboke - Liptsi, Lukianske - Slobozhanske, Pylyna - Slobozhanske, Murom - Staritsa, Pletenivka - Vovchansk. Our troops did not lose any positions.

Ukrainian troops continue to carry out defense and stabilization measures in Vovchansk and keep the situation there under control.

The invaders' losses in the Kharkiv sector since the beginning of the day amount to 95 servicemen and 27 pieces of weapons and military equipment. In total, since 10.05.2024, the enemy has lost 710 Russian occupants in killed and wounded in this direction, and 125 units of enemy weapons and military equipment were destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 enemy attacks.

At the same time, fighting continues in the areas of Kyslivka - Ivanivka, Kotlyarivka - Pishchane, Kuzemivka - Stelmakhivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka. In some areas, as a result of intense enemy fire, our units regrouped to more favorable positions.

On the Liman direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the Ukrainian defense, no losses of positions were allowed.

The enemy made five attempts to storm our positions in the Siverskiy sector. Fighting is still ongoing in the vicinity of Razdolivka and Spirne. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks by Russian occupants. Fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Novyi and Andriivka.

The enemy made 18 unsuccessful attempts to attack our positions in the Pokrovske sector. Fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Ocheretyno - Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyno - Kalynove, Arkhangelske - Novooleksandrivka, Solovyove - Sokil. The Russian occupants also continue to fire from various types of weapons, and our soldiers are bravely resisting in the areas of Ocheretyno - Solovyove, Semenivka - Novoselivka Persha, Tonenke - Umanske, Tonenke - Netaylove, Pervomaiske - Netaylove. The situation is tense, we are updating the situation.

In the Kurakhove sector, our troops repelled five enemy attacks. Fighting continues in the areas of Vodiane and Pobeda. Defense forces improved the tactical situation in the area of Pobeda.

In the Vremivske sector, the enemy made 22 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of our troops. No positions were lost, the fighting continues and the situation is under control.

In the Orikhivskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks by Russian occupants in the Novoprokopivka-Robotyne direction, and no positions were lost in the fighting.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, five enemy attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops were repelled over the past day.

According to updated information, 140 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. There have been no significant changes in the situation, nor in the condition and position of our troops.

At the same time, the enemy launched two missile attacks, 48 air strikes, 255 kamikaze drone strikes and fired over 2,400 times at the positions of our troops.

