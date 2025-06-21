Significant increase in passenger traffic at Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints

In the summer, a significant increase in passenger traffic is observed at the Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints.Traffic through these checkpoints in the Lviv region has increased by 25%, and in the near future an increase to 40% is expected. Movement is particularly intense on weekends. The press service of the State Border Guard Service reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Thus, as of today, at the Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints, 65 and 80 cars, respectively, are queuing to exit Ukraine. The situation at the Shehyni checkpoint is also complicated by large-scale repair work on the Ukrainian side.

The Hrushiv, Uhryniv, and Rava-Ruska checkpoints remain less busy. The lowest load is currently at Nyzhankovychi and Smilnytsia.

For effective travel planning, check the load at the checkpoints on the page of the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service - border guards note.

Recall

Border guards named the optimal time for crossing the border with Poland, taking into account repair work at the Shehyni and Medyka checkpoints. It is recommended to leave Ukraine on weekdays in the morning or late in the evening, and it is better to enter Ukraine on weekends.