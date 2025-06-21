$41.690.00
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 09:38 AM • 14854 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 62604 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 59843 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 96587 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 189371 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 165052 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 89284 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 94968 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 87966 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69916 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Significant increase in passenger traffic at Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

During the summer period, Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints observe a significant increase in passenger traffic, amounting to 25% and expected to rise to 40%. Queues of vehicles have formed at the Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints for exit from Ukraine due to intense traffic and ongoing repair works.

Significant increase in passenger traffic at Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints

In the summer, a significant increase in passenger traffic is observed at the Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints.Traffic through these checkpoints in the Lviv region has increased by 25%, and in the near future an increase to 40% is expected. Movement is particularly intense on weekends. The press service of the State Border Guard Service reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Thus, as of today, at the Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints, 65 and 80 cars, respectively, are queuing to exit Ukraine. The situation at the Shehyni checkpoint is also complicated by large-scale repair work on the Ukrainian side. 

The Hrushiv, Uhryniv, and Rava-Ruska checkpoints remain less busy. The lowest load is currently at Nyzhankovychi and Smilnytsia.

For effective travel planning, check the load at the checkpoints on the page of the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service

- border guards note.

Recall

Border guards named the optimal time for crossing the border with Poland, taking into account repair work at the Shehyni and Medyka checkpoints. It is recommended to leave Ukraine on weekdays in the morning or late in the evening, and it is better to enter Ukraine on weekends.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
Lviv Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Rava-Ruska
Ukraine
