Shooting in the center of Odesa: law enforcement establishes circumstances

Police are establishing the circumstances surrounding a shooting at Soborna Square in Odesa, during which a conflict erupted between a local resident and unknown individuals, resulting in the resident being wounded by a weapon. The injured person has been taken to the hospital, while the other participants fled the scene. This is reported by UNN, citing the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa Oblast.

Police are establishing the circumstances of a shooting at Soborna Square in Odesa. A report about the incident was received on the 102 emergency line around 8:00 PM from eyewitnesses. A joint investigative and operational group from the territorial police unit has been dispatched to the scene. According to preliminary information from law enforcement, a conflict occurred between a local resident and unknown individuals, during which the resident was wounded by a weapon. - the statement reads.

A woman staged a shooting near a residential building in Kyiv: the police are investigating the case

It is reported that the injured person has been taken to the hospital. Other participants in the incident fled the scene. Police are establishing all circumstances of the incident and identifying its participants. The issue of legal qualification is being resolved.

Recall

The Security Service detained a dealer in Odesa who attempted to bribe an official of a defense enterprise to obtain secret developments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the aviation industry. The investigation is establishing the motives of the person involved.