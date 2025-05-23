A woman staged a shooting near a residential building in Kyiv: the police are investigating the case
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, a woman fired a shot towards a residential building. Currently, the police are establishing her identity and the circumstances of the incident, and the issue of legal qualification is being resolved.
A shooting occurred near a residential building in the Dnipro district of Kyiv,
police are investigating the circumstances, writes UNN with reference to the National Police in the capital.
Details
Law enforcement officers discovered the information while monitoring social networks.
"Video appeared in Kyiv's Telegram channels showing a woman, while near the entrance, fired a shot at the building from a weapon, after which she left the scene," the message says.
Currently, as noted, an investigative team is working at the scene, clarifying all the circumstances of the incident, as well as establishing the identity of the offender.
The issue of legal qualification is being resolved.
