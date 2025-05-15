$41.540.04
Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara
09:17 AM • 20 views

Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara

06:00 AM • 18963 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 100330 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 105824 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198681 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 94429 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 65742 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161628 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 58755 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 74352 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Shooting in a hotel in Kyiv: the suspect faces up to seven years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1326 views

A 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region staged a shooting in a hotel in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The man faces up to seven years in prison.

Shooting in a hotel in Kyiv: the suspect faces up to seven years in prison

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has notified a man who fired a firearm in a hotel in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital of suspicion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office website.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sviatoshynskyi District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Kyiv, a 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region, who committed hooliganism with the use of firearms in a hotel (part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), has been notified of suspicion.

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office reported that hotel employees saw that a resident of one of the rooms in an inadequate condition was moving along the corridors of the hotel with a weapon in his hands. They called employees of the State Security Service. Arriving at the hotel, law enforcement officers began talking to the man, persuading him to give up his weapon. However, the defendant in the case, showing unwillingness to do so, fired one shot in the direction of the open door, near which there was no one.

After that, the attacker was detained. The man was found to have a weapon and ammunition registered in his name. The suspect could not explain the motives for his actions.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

Let us remind you

The police reported that at about 7:30 a.m. on May 14, the Kyiv police received a report of a shooting in one of the hotels in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene detained the man.

"It has now been established that the shooter was a 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region who arrived in the capital about a week ago for work and settled in a hotel. While intoxicated in the room, the man fired several shots from a firearm, after which he was detained by law enforcement officers," the police said.

Addition

A man who shot a serviceman and his mother-in-law in the Kyiv region has been notified of suspicion and a preventive measure has been chosen - detention without the right to bail.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

