Shooting in a hotel in Kyiv: the suspect faces up to seven years in prison

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has notified a man who fired a firearm in a hotel in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital of suspicion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office website.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sviatoshynskyi District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Kyiv, a 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region, who committed hooliganism with the use of firearms in a hotel (part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), has been notified of suspicion. - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office reported that hotel employees saw that a resident of one of the rooms in an inadequate condition was moving along the corridors of the hotel with a weapon in his hands. They called employees of the State Security Service. Arriving at the hotel, law enforcement officers began talking to the man, persuading him to give up his weapon. However, the defendant in the case, showing unwillingness to do so, fired one shot in the direction of the open door, near which there was no one.

After that, the attacker was detained. The man was found to have a weapon and ammunition registered in his name. The suspect could not explain the motives for his actions.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

Let us remind you

The police reported that at about 7:30 a.m. on May 14, the Kyiv police received a report of a shooting in one of the hotels in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene detained the man.

"It has now been established that the shooter was a 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region who arrived in the capital about a week ago for work and settled in a hotel. While intoxicated in the room, the man fired several shots from a firearm, after which he was detained by law enforcement officers," the police said.

Addition

