Shooting in Kyiv: investigation launched into attack on the SBU

Source: t.me/suspilnenews

Following a shooting incident in Kyiv involving representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and one of the units of the Defence Forces, a pre-trial investigation was launched into threats against and an attempt on the lives of law enforcement officers, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on September 2, UNN writes.

What happened

During investigative actions in proceedings concerning a terrorist attack by the FSB of the Russian Federation, an armed attack on SBU officers took place, according to the Prosecutor General's Office:

"as part of a pre-trial investigation into a terrorist act organized by the FSB of the Russian Federation, SBU officers were conducting urgent investigative actions to collect and document evidence";

"during a search at one of the addresses, a group of individuals launched an armed attack on an SBU operational-investigative group. They attempted to obstruct the investigative actions and blocked the law enforcement officers' passage with vehicles";

"to stop the attack and ensure the safety of the participants in the procedural actions, a special unit of the SBU Special Operations Centre 'Alpha' was deployed. In stopping the armed resistance, law enforcement officers used firearms".

"As a result of the incident, there are wounded among the individuals who resisted. The attackers were detained. During the initial investigative actions, it was established that the detainees belong to one of the units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine. Weapons and documents were seized from them," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Shooting in Kyiv: SBU detained fighters from a Defense Forces unit after an attack during a search

What is being investigated after the shooting

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into threats against and an attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer - the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

At present, it said, all the circumstances of the incident and the role of each of its participants are being established, and the issue of the final legal classification of their actions is being decided.

Investigative actions are ongoing.

What preceded this

On September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that, together with the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, it had thwarted an FSB terrorist attack against a Russian opposition figure. According to sources of UNN, this concerns Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander for combat operations of the Russian Volunteer Corps, whose disappearance was reported by the RVC on September 1.

The SBU reported operational and investigative actions in the case following the thwarted terrorist attack.

Later, the SBU reported that it had faced an attack during a search as part of a special operation, and firearms had been used.