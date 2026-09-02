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Shooting in Kyiv: SBU detained fighters from a Defense Forces unit after an attack during a search

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

During a search in a case involving an foiled FSB terrorist attack on the SBU, they attacked with weapons. There are wounded. The attackers were detained, and weapons and documents were seized.

Shooting in Kyiv: SBU detained fighters from a Defense Forces unit after an attack during a search

The Security Service of Ukraine came under attack during a search conducted as part of a special operation that succeeded in foiling an FSB of the Russian Federation terrorist attack against a Russian opposition figure, and engaged the Alfa special unit of the SBU Special Operations Center; weapons were used and there are wounded. Detainees were also taken, who belong to one of the Defense Forces’ units, the SBU reported on September 2, UNN writes.

Details

According to the SBU, as part of the pre-trial investigation into a terrorist act organized by the FSB of the Russian Federation, SBU officers were conducting urgent investigative actions to collect and document evidence.

Failed FSB terrorist attack in Kyiv — the name of the Russian opposition figure they wanted to kill has been revealed02.09.26, 09:38 • 12106 views

During a search at one of the addresses, a group of individuals launched an armed attack on the SBU operational and investigative team. They attempted to obstruct the investigative actions and blocked the law enforcement officers’ passage with vehicles. To stop the attack and ensure the safety of the participants in the procedural actions, the Alfa special unit of the SBU Special Operations Center was deployed. While suppressing the armed resistance, law enforcement officers used weapons

- the SBU reported.

Are there any detainees?

As stated, "as a result of the incident, there are wounded among the individuals who resisted. The attackers have been detained."

"During the initial investigative actions, it was established that the detainees belong to one of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Weapons and documents were seized from them," the SBU stated.

Currently, it is reported that all the circumstances of the incident, the role of each of its participants, and the issue of the final legal classification of their actions are being established. Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the threat to and encroachment upon the life of a law enforcement officer. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Consequences in the city

Against the backdrop of reports on social media about shooting in Kyiv, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that "due to traffic being blocked by the police in both directions on Yurii Shumskyi Street, public transport is operating with changes."

Julia Shramko

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