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Failed FSB terrorist attack in Kyiv — the name of the Russian opposition figure they wanted to kill has been revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3656 views

According to sources, the person in question is Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander for combat operations of the Russian Volunteer Corps. He arrived in Ukraine on the occasion of Independence Day.

Failed FSB terrorist attack in Kyiv — the name of the Russian opposition figure they wanted to kill has been revealed

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine prevented an FSB terrorist attack against Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander for combat operations of the Russian Volunteer Corps, whose abduction had been reported by the RVC, UNN reports.

Details

As UNN reported, the SBU, together with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, prevented a terrorist attack that the FSB of the Russian Federation was preparing against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition political national movement, who had arrived in Ukraine on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to UNN sources, this concerns Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander for combat operations of the Russian Volunteer Corps, whose disappearance was reported by the RVC on September 1.

Several days ago, Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the RVC for combat operations, was abducted by unknown individuals in the courtyard of his own house. As soon as we learned of his abduction, we immediately raised the alarm and contacted the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation

- the RVC stated.

SBU and DIU prevented FSB terrorist attack against a leader of Russian opposition02.09.26, 08:10 • 2488 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Terrorist attack
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
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