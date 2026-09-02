SBU and DIU prevented FSB terrorist attack against a leader of Russian opposition

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine prevented an FSB terrorist attack against a Russian opposition figure; operational and investigative measures are ongoing. The SBU reported this on September 2, UNN writes.

The SBU, together with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, prevented a terrorist attack that the Russian FSB was preparing against one of the leaders of Russia’s opposition political national movement, who had arrived in Ukraine to mark the Independence Day of our state — the SBU reported.

As stated, operational and investigative measures are being carried out.

Terrorist attack against head of defense industry enterprise foiled in Kyiv region, request for extradition of suspect from Poland initiated - SBU

The report coincided with the emergence of a statement on September 1 from the "Russian Volunteer Corps" that "Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the RVC for combat operations, was abducted by unknown individuals in the courtyard of his own home."