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Terrorist attack against head of defense industry enterprise foiled in Kyiv region, request for extradition of suspect from Poland initiated - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

The SBU and police defused a bomb containing 1 kg of RDX that had been planted under an official’s car seat. The suspect was detained in Poland.

Terrorist attack against head of defense industry enterprise foiled in Kyiv region, request for extradition of suspect from Poland initiated - SBU

Law enforcement officers prevented a terrorist attack against the head of a defense enterprise in the Kyiv region, defused a bomb, and detained the suspect in Poland; an extradition request was initiated, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

The counterintelligence department of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police foiled a terrorist attack by Russian special services in the Kyiv region. As a result of proactive measures, they managed to prevent the murder of the head of one of Ukraine’s defense-industrial enterprises. According to available information, the FSB of the Russian Federation was behind the assassination attempt. The enemy planned to eliminate the official using explosives attached under the driver’s seat of his car

- the SBU noted.

The counterintelligence department of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police, as reported, "detected, seized, and defused a bomb containing 1 kg of RDX, equivalent to 2 kg of TNT".

"It was established that the terrorist attack was being prepared by a 63-year-old pensioner who had relocated to the capital region from Luhansk region. In February of this year, the FSB recruited him through his son, who had left the temporarily occupied territory and lives in the Russian Federation," the statement said.

According to the SBU, "having received instructions from his Russian handlers, the suspect purchased two mobile phones and a power bank at one of the local stores. A month before committing the crime, he retrieved the remaining components for a homemade bomb from a cache prepared in advance for that purpose. Several days later, the perpetrator assembled all the components and attached a ready-made improvised explosive device to the vehicle."

"He also placed a camouflaged phone opposite the vehicle, connected to a power bank, which provided the handlers from the Russian Federation with an online broadcast to activate the detonation," the statement said.

As the SBU noted, "immediately after planting the explosives, the perpetrator left for Poland by bus in order to flee from there to the Russian Federation."

"Following information from the SBU, the suspect was detained in the Republic of Poland while attempting to enter Russia in transit through Belarus."

At present, as part of the pretrial investigation, SBU investigators and prosecutors initiated a request to the law enforcement authorities of the Republic of Poland for the extradition of the detainee to Ukraine. He was notified in absentia of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act)

- the SBU stated.

The comprehensive measures were carried out by operatives and investigators of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and the Kyiv region jointly with the SBU Counterintelligence Department and officers of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

A Ukrainian man suspected of attempting to assassinate a representative of the defense industry in Irpin has been detained in Poland20.08.26, 23:40 • 15658 views

Julia Shramko

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