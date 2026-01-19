Shooting at the City Hall in the Czech city of Hřibsko: there are dead and wounded, one attacker eliminated

Photo: pixabay

On Monday, January 19, a shooting occurred in the building of the local city hall in the Czech city of Hřibská in the northwest. There are dead and wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to iDNES.

According to local media, the mayor of the city, Jan Machač, was wounded. The attackers were a local drug addict and the son of one of the city council employees, law enforcement agencies added.

Czech Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar later announced that one of the attackers had been eliminated. But among the wounded were three police officers and three civilians.

Details of what happened are being clarified.

The first mention of the city of Hřibská appeared in 1352. From 1938 to 1945, it was part of the Sudetenland in the Third Reich.

As of January 1, 2025, 1333 people lived in the city.

The Czech government decided not to sell light combat aircraft to Ukraine. This was stated by the Speaker of the Czech Parliament Tomio Okamura.