Shooting at the City Hall in the Czech city of Hřibsko: there are dead and wounded, one attacker eliminated

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
05:12 PM • 3162 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 8806 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 11966 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 14151 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 16801 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14507 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 32170 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 32047 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18049 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23637 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 27718 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 48096 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 19, 10:04 AM • 25241 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrowJanuary 19, 11:20 AM • 18312 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 8690 views
Publications
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 16812 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 32178 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 32052 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 48172 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 70879 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Greenland
United States
China
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 8794 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 27776 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 24452 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 29953 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 42200 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Fox News
Shahed-136

Shooting at the City Hall in the Czech city of Hřibsko: there are dead and wounded, one attacker eliminated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

A shooting occurred at the local city hall building in the Czech city of Hřibsko. There are dead and wounded, including the city's mayor, Jan Macháč. One of the three attackers was eliminated.

Shooting at the City Hall in the Czech city of Hřibsko: there are dead and wounded, one attacker eliminated
Photo: pixabay

On Monday, January 19, a shooting occurred in the building of the local city hall in the Czech city of Hřibská in the northwest. There are dead and wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to iDNES.

Details

According to local media, the mayor of the city, Jan Machač, was wounded. The attackers were a local drug addict and the son of one of the city council employees, law enforcement agencies added.

Czech Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar later announced that one of the attackers had been eliminated. But among the wounded were three police officers and three civilians.

Details of what happened are being clarified.

Additionally

The first mention of the city of Hřibská appeared in 1352. From 1938 to 1945, it was part of the Sudetenland in the Third Reich.

As of January 1, 2025, 1333 people lived in the city.

Recall

The Czech government decided not to sell light combat aircraft to Ukraine. This was stated by the Speaker of the Czech Parliament Tomio Okamura.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Skirmishes
Czech Republic