Andriy Kovalenko, recalling Russian war correspondents and their predictions of a swift "capitulation" of Ukraine, emphasized that today in Washington, something that Kremlin propagandists expected did not happen.

Details

Russian war correspondents are a bit shocked. Some of them thought that today would be the "capitulation" of Ukraine, which Putin "was supposed to accept at a trilateral meeting." But this did not happen. And it will not happen, of course. - wrote A. Kovalenko, head of the CPD, in his Telegram channel.

Recall

The Ukrainian side paid a lot of attention to ensuring that everything went well. President Zelenskyy's choice of clothing and his friendly tone created "carefree" moments.

Donald Trump stated that the war could be ended in a week or two.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated the unacceptability of the appearance of a NATO military contingent in Ukraine.

Donald Trump stated that Ukraine will receive protection similar to NATO, with the support of European leaders.

In the Oval Office, a map of Ukraine is displayed, where 20% of the territory under Russian control is marked in pink. This is a reminder of the current state of the war and the pressure on Ukraine.

Trump believes Putin will agree that Ukraine should have security guarantees