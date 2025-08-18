$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
06:34 PM • 11347 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 14335 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 12142 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 23325 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 63933 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 43588 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 65250 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 44398 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 124568 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 107922 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.5m/s
65%
751mm
Popular news
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideoAugust 18, 10:02 AM • 102381 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 105491 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?August 18, 11:22 AM • 43011 views
Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swiftPhotoAugust 18, 01:13 PM • 8156 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump04:07 PM • 37202 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 63912 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 65240 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 106029 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 125231 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 124560 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 4300 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 72149 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 64177 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 97055 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 82900 views
Actual
Hryvnia
Truth Social
Starlink
Readiness 2030
ReArm Europe

Shock for Russian propaganda: Ukraine's "capitulation" did not happen and will not happen - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1830 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CPD, reported a shock among Russian war correspondents who expected Ukraine's "capitulation" in Washington. But this did not happen and will not happen.

Shock for Russian propaganda: Ukraine's "capitulation" did not happen and will not happen - CPD

Andriy Kovalenko, recalling Russian war correspondents and their predictions of a swift "capitulation" of Ukraine, emphasized that today in Washington, something that Kremlin propagandists expected did not happen.

UNN reports with reference to the page of the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

Russian war correspondents are a bit shocked. Some of them thought that today would be the "capitulation" of Ukraine, which Putin "was supposed to accept at a trilateral meeting." But this did not happen. And it will not happen, of course.

- wrote A. Kovalenko, head of the CPD, in his Telegram channel.

Recall

The Ukrainian side paid a lot of attention to ensuring that everything went well. President Zelenskyy's choice of clothing and his friendly tone created "carefree" moments.

Donald Trump stated that the war could be ended in a week or two.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated the unacceptability of the appearance of a NATO military contingent in Ukraine.

Donald Trump stated that Ukraine will receive protection similar to NATO, with the support of European leaders.

In the Oval Office, a map of Ukraine is displayed, where 20% of the territory under Russian control is marked in pink. This is a reminder of the current state of the war and the pressure on Ukraine.

Trump believes Putin will agree that Ukraine should have security guarantees18.08.25, 22:10 • 2114 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Oval Office
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine