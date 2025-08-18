$41.340.11
Trump believes Putin will agree that Ukraine should have security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1624 views

Donald Trump believes Vladimir Putin will agree to security guarantees for Ukraine. This was discussed during Trump's meeting with EU leaders in Washington.

Trump believes Putin will agree that Ukraine should have security guarantees

US President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will agree that Ukraine should have security guarantees. Trump said this during a meeting with EU leaders in Washington, according to UNN.

Details

"I believe that President Putin will agree that Ukraine should have security guarantees. We will talk about this in more detail, but I am positive. I think we can reach such a collective agreement. We will figure out how to do it, Europe will take on a lot. We will need to discuss a possible exchange of territories, given where the front line is now. It's quite sad to look at the map now. We will need to discuss," Trump said.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that Ukraine will receive protection similar to NATO, with the support of European leaders. He confirmed that Ukraine will not become a NATO member, but will receive security guarantees.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

