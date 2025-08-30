$41.260.06
Publications
Exclusives
Shmyhal urged partners to accelerate the preparation of security guarantees for achieving peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal urged European colleagues to accelerate the preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine. He outlined five priorities, including equipping the Armed Forces of Ukraine and defense-industrial integration.

Shmyhal urged partners to accelerate the preparation of security guarantees for achieving peace

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal called on European colleagues to do everything together with Ukraine to end the war and achieve a lasting and just peace. In particular, to strengthen sanctions and confiscate Russian assets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal addressed European colleagues online during a meeting of EU defense ministers chaired by the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

He informed about the consequences of Russian shelling on the night of August 28.

The Minister of Defense called on partners to do everything together with Ukraine to end the war and achieve a lasting and just peace.

We must accelerate work on real security guarantees, including within the Coalition of the Willing

– said Denys Shmyhal.

He highlighted five priorities:

  • equipping the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
    • supply of weapons under the PURL mechanism;
      • creation of an effective architecture of future security guarantees for Ukraine, where each partner country will make its clear contribution;
        • training of Ukrainian military personnel;
          • defense-industrial integration.

            The head of the Ukrainian defense department emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions and confiscate Russian assets. He noted that these are effective elements of geopolitical and economic pressure on the aggressor.

            Recall

            Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko called on the UN to increase diplomatic, economic, and military pressure on Russia. This happened at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council after massive attacks that claimed the lives of 25 people, including four children.

            Vita Zelenetska

