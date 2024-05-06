Shmyhal on NATO membership: Ukraine is "one step away from an invitation"

Ukraine has carried out all the necessary reforms and is now "one step away from an invitation" to NATO. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects that Ukraine will be invited to become a member of the Alliance at the NATO summit in July. Shmyhal said this in a live interview with Rosemary Barton, UNN reports with reference to CBC.

Details

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine expects NATO countries to make a decision on its membership application at the next summit in Washington in July.

"Our army works according to NATO standards," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister also said that Kyiv had carried out "all the necessary reforms, and now we are one step away from an invitation.

Ukraine officially applied for NATO membership in September 2022, seven months after Russia's full-scale invasion.

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg , the problem with inviting Ukraine to NATO is that it requires the consensus of all 32 members of the Alliance, which is currently absent. According to Stoltenberg, there is no political common solution that will benefit not only Ukraine, but also NATO, for which Kyiv will be a full member.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna names key opponents of Ukraine's invitation to NATO.