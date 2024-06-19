Shmyhal discusses restoration of Ukrainian energy with Marshal of the Polish Sejm

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15808 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 147520 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 144104 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 157495 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 209812 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245308 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152045 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370870 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183330 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149981 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 94785 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123113 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 52091 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 147520 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 125077 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 144104 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 137347 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 157495 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12000 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13231 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17321 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18505 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34408 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Shmyhal discusses restoration of Ukrainian energy with Marshal of the Polish Sejm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26715 views

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with Polish Sejm Marshal Szymon Holovna to discuss energy cooperation, Ukraine's integration into the EU, support against Russian aggression, and bilateral infrastructure projects with further assistance from Poland.

Shmyhal discusses restoration of Ukrainian energy with Marshal of the Polish Sejm

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Marshal of the Sejm of Poland Shimon Holovna, who is currently on a visit to Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prime Minister's statement on Telegram.

Details

During the meeting, Shmyhal thanked Poland for its participation in the Global Peace Summit and support for the points of the Peace Formula. He also thanked Poland for its support in countering Russian aggression, supporting European integration and opening negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

They discussed the situation in the energy sector and the reconstruction of Ukrainian energy facilities. He emphasized the effectiveness of the Ukrainian-Polish interconnector, which was updated last year. This adds to the reliability of the Ukrainian energy system as part of the European energy grid

- Shmygal summarized. 

The Ukrainian Prime Minister also spoke about plans to develop a decentralized energy grid. According to him, Kyiv is counting on Poland's support and assistance, as this will increase its defense against Russian missiles and drones.

Speaker of the Polish Sejm arrives in Kyiv for the first visit19.06.24, 11:52 • 30169 views

We also discussed our bilateral infrastructure projects. I received assurances that Poland will continue to support their implementation

- Denys Shmyhal summarized. 

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Marshal of the Polish Sejm in Kyiv. The parties discussed the situation at the front, cooperation in air defense, and a bilateral security agreement.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
European Union
Telegram
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91