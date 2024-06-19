Shmyhal discusses restoration of Ukrainian energy with Marshal of the Polish Sejm

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Marshal of the Sejm of Poland Shimon Holovna, who is currently on a visit to Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prime Minister's statement on Telegram.

Details

During the meeting, Shmyhal thanked Poland for its participation in the Global Peace Summit and support for the points of the Peace Formula. He also thanked Poland for its support in countering Russian aggression, supporting European integration and opening negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

They discussed the situation in the energy sector and the reconstruction of Ukrainian energy facilities. He emphasized the effectiveness of the Ukrainian-Polish interconnector, which was updated last year. This adds to the reliability of the Ukrainian energy system as part of the European energy grid - Shmygal summarized.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister also spoke about plans to develop a decentralized energy grid. According to him, Kyiv is counting on Poland's support and assistance, as this will increase its defense against Russian missiles and drones.

Speaker of the Polish Sejm arrives in Kyiv for the first visit

We also discussed our bilateral infrastructure projects. I received assurances that Poland will continue to support their implementation - Denys Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Marshal of the Polish Sejm in Kyiv. The parties discussed the situation at the front, cooperation in air defense, and a bilateral security agreement.