Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16042 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Speaker of the Polish Sejm arrives in Kyiv for the first visit

Kyiv • UNN

 30169 views

Polish Sejm Marshal Szymon Holovnya is in Ukraine on his first visit to Kyiv in his new post.

Speaker of the Polish Sejm arrives in Kyiv for the first visit

Polish Sejm Marshal Szymon Holovnya is in Ukraine on his first visit to Kyiv in his new post, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Marshal of the Polish Sejm, Szymon Holovnia, is in Ukraine. This is the first visit of the new Speaker of the Sejm of Poland to our country," said the Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada in X.

Kondratiuk noted the value of the fact that the Speaker of the Polish Sejm began his visit by honoring and laying flowers at the Wall of Remembrance to Soldiers Who Died for Ukraine, located near St. Michael's Square.

"This is an important visit for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and evidence of support for friendly Ukrainian-Polish relations!" she emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Poland
