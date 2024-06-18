$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16035 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 148614 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 144886 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 158228 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 210214 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245519 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152179 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370892 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183357 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149985 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament arrives in Kyiv on a visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40652 views

Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Victoria Čmilite-Nielsen visited Ukraine to reaffirm Lithuania's support for Ukraine's victory and its path to European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament arrives in Kyiv on a visit

Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Victoria Chmilite-Nielsen arrived in Kyiv, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania, Victoria Čmilite-Nielsen, arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. I met Ms. Speaker at the Kyiv railway station. This is an important visit for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and evidence of support for Ukrainian-Lithuanian relations!" the Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said in a statement on X.  

The Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania herself noted in X that she was happy to return to Kyiv "to reaffirm the Seimas of Lithuania's unwavering support for Ukraine's victory and its path to European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

