Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament arrives in Kyiv on a visit
Kyiv • UNN
Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Victoria Čmilite-Nielsen visited Ukraine to reaffirm Lithuania's support for Ukraine's victory and its path to European and Euro-Atlantic integration.
Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Victoria Chmilite-Nielsen arrived in Kyiv, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"The Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania, Victoria Čmilite-Nielsen, arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. I met Ms. Speaker at the Kyiv railway station. This is an important visit for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and evidence of support for Ukrainian-Lithuanian relations!" the Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said in a statement on X.
The Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania herself noted in X that she was happy to return to Kyiv "to reaffirm the Seimas of Lithuania's unwavering support for Ukraine's victory and its path to European and Euro-Atlantic integration.
