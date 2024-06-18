Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament arrives in Kyiv on a visit

Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Victoria Chmilite-Nielsen arrived in Kyiv, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania, Victoria Čmilite-Nielsen, arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. I met Ms. Speaker at the Kyiv railway station. This is an important visit for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and evidence of support for Ukrainian-Lithuanian relations!" the Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said in a statement on X.

The Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania herself noted in X that she was happy to return to Kyiv "to reaffirm the Seimas of Lithuania's unwavering support for Ukraine's victory and its path to European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

