Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on February 7: children among the wounded and large-scale destruction of civilian infrastructure

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
01:35 PM • 7510 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 13117 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 13866 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 18860 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 32084 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 44902 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 39580 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 31002 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 43818 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 16114 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
1.9m/s
91%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Due to Russia's night attack, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity - UkrenergoFebruary 7, 08:31 AM • 14364 views
382 out of 408 enemy drones neutralized, missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine, including "Kalibrs," did not reach their targets: details from the Ukrainian Air ForcePhotoFebruary 7, 09:17 AM • 4512 views
Biletskyi: The return of 200,000 servicemen from AWOL would change the situation at the front by 180 degreesFebruary 7, 09:54 AM • 5282 views
Every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes: Zelenskyy on the night attack of February 7VideoFebruary 7, 10:07 AM • 4292 views
Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"11:57 AM • 3878 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 22588 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 43818 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 39700 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 41789 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 53657 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Musician
Antonio Tajani
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Vinnytsia
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 13723 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 27852 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 30214 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 39181 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 42265 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on February 7: children among the wounded and large-scale destruction of civilian infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Russian troops shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region on February 7, wounding six people, including children. Significant damage to residential areas and social facilities was recorded.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on February 7: children among the wounded and large-scale destruction of civilian infrastructure

During the day, Russian troops attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, using artillery and aviation. As a result of enemy attacks, civilians were injured and significant damage was caused to residential areas and social facilities. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

In Synelnykove district, six people were injured due to shelling. Among the injured are a 4-year-old boy and a 17-year-old young man, who are receiving necessary medical care. Fires broke out in the private sector, which were promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service rescuers.

Russian attack on Dnipro: utility company and vehicles damaged07.02.26, 11:44 • 3308 views

As a result of the strikes, one private house was completely destroyed, and several other buildings suffered significant damage. Relevant services continue to work at the impact sites to record the consequences of another Russian war crime.

Destruction in Nikopol district

Nikopol region once again came under massive enemy fire. In the district, six apartment buildings and four private houses, as well as outbuildings, were damaged. In addition to residential buildings, civilian infrastructure facilities were hit: a veterinary clinic, a cafe, and a bank branch.

Educational institutions suffered particular destruction – two schools were damaged. Fortunately, there is currently no information about fatalities in this area. The situation in the region remains tense due to the threat of repeated shelling.

Russian occupiers shelled Kherson on February 7: there are wounded07.02.26, 15:18 • 2924 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine