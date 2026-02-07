Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on February 7: children among the wounded and large-scale destruction of civilian infrastructure

During the day, Russian troops attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, using artillery and aviation. As a result of enemy attacks, civilians were injured and significant damage was caused to residential areas and social facilities. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

In Synelnykove district, six people were injured due to shelling. Among the injured are a 4-year-old boy and a 17-year-old young man, who are receiving necessary medical care. Fires broke out in the private sector, which were promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service rescuers.

As a result of the strikes, one private house was completely destroyed, and several other buildings suffered significant damage. Relevant services continue to work at the impact sites to record the consequences of another Russian war crime.

Destruction in Nikopol district

Nikopol region once again came under massive enemy fire. In the district, six apartment buildings and four private houses, as well as outbuildings, were damaged. In addition to residential buildings, civilian infrastructure facilities were hit: a veterinary clinic, a cafe, and a bank branch.

Educational institutions suffered particular destruction – two schools were damaged. Fortunately, there is currently no information about fatalities in this area. The situation in the region remains tense due to the threat of repeated shelling.

