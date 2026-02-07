Russian occupiers shelled Kherson on February 7: there are wounded

On Saturday, February 7, at approximately 2:10 PM, Russian occupiers shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A man and a woman were wounded, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Details

A 71-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man were hit by enemy strikes. Both were diagnosed with blast injuries, and the Kherson resident also suffered shrapnel wounds to the head and arms. The victims were taken to the hospital for medical assistance. - stated the regional military administration.

At the same time, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported the death of an Antonivka resident due to Russian shelling that occurred on February 1. The 40-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Recall

On the night of February 7, Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.

Also, as a result of the Russian attack on Rivne Oblast on the night of February 7, a man was killed, and two more injured are in the hospital.

In addition, as a result of the Russian attack in Dnipro, a communal enterprise was damaged, as well as buildings and vehicles.