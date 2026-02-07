Russian occupiers shelled Kherson on February 7: there are wounded

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
10:29 AM • 3780 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 6686 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 13626 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 27522 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 41787 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 36268 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 29943 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 39529 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15717 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 38602 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
88%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine under combined enemy attack: explosions in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and BurshtynFebruary 7, 04:07 AM • 13653 views
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulationFebruary 7, 04:30 AM • 22740 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 15741 views
Train traffic in Ivano-Frankivsk region delayed due to Russian attacksFebruary 7, 07:07 AM • 6082 views
Due to Russia's night attack, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity - Ukrenergo08:31 AM • 10092 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 15813 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 39529 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 36465 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 38602 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 49463 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Ihor Garbaruk
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia
Kharkiv
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 11957 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 26082 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 28524 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 37519 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 40601 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Kh-101
BM-27 Uragan

Russian occupiers shelled Kherson on February 7: there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

On February 7, Russian occupiers shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, wounding a 71-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man. It also became known about the death of a 40-year-old man in Antonivka as a result of shelling on February 1.

Russian occupiers shelled Kherson on February 7: there are wounded

On Saturday, February 7, at approximately 2:10 PM, Russian occupiers shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A man and a woman were wounded, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Details

A 71-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man were hit by enemy strikes. Both were diagnosed with blast injuries, and the Kherson resident also suffered shrapnel wounds to the head and arms. The victims were taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

- stated the regional military administration.

At the same time, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported the death of an Antonivka resident due to Russian shelling that occurred on February 1. The 40-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Recall

On the night of February 7, Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.

Also, as a result of the Russian attack on Rivne Oblast on the night of February 7, a man was killed, and two more injured are in the hospital.

In addition, as a result of the Russian attack in Dnipro, a communal enterprise was damaged, as well as buildings and vehicles.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Rivne Oblast
Dnipro
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Kherson
Kharkiv