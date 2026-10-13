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She published photos of Ukrainian air defense positions: the SBU detained a Kyiv resident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1724 views

An employee of a cleaning company sent photos of the capital's air defense to a Telegram channel and acquaintances. She faces up to 8 years in prison.

She published photos of Ukrainian air defense positions: the SBU detained a Kyiv resident

SBU cyber specialists detained a woman in Kyiv who photographed and shared online the positions of Ukrainian air defense forces. This was reported by the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect sent photos of the location of the Defense Forces to the administrator of a local Telegram channel and to her acquaintances. The images were subsequently "picked up" by Kremlin propagandists, who began using them to justify Russian attacks on Kyiv.

The detainee turned out to be an employee of a cleaning company who filmed the positions of Ukrainian air defense forces with her phone camera through the windshield of her own car while driving around the city.

The woman was notified that she is suspected under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (the unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, allowing them to be identified on the ground, committed under martial law). She faces up to 8 years in prison.

Reminder

Recently, the SBU detained four suspects for registering and activating Starlink terminals for Russians. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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