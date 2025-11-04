Sharp cold snap and rains in Ukraine: weather forecast for November 4

On Tuesday, November 4, cloudy weather with clearings is forecast in Ukraine, with no significant precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, forecasters predict light, in places moderate rains in Ukraine during the day, except for the east and southeast. In the south of the country, fog in places at night and in the morning.

Wind is south-westerly, in the east and south-east south-easterly, 7-12 m/s. Night temperature 4-9° Celsius; daytime 8-13°, in the south of the country up to 16°.

In Kyiv region and the capital, it will be cloudy: light, in places moderate rains in the region during the day. Wind is south-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperature in the region 8-13°, in Kyiv 10-12°.

International Coach Appreciation Day and Ukrainian Freelancer Day: what else is celebrated on November 4