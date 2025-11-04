International Coach Appreciation Day and Ukrainian Freelancer Day: what else is celebrated on November 4

Today, November 4, marks the International Coach Appreciation Day and Ukrainian Freelancer Day. Hard Candy Day is also celebrated, UNN writes.

International Coach Appreciation Day

This day is not officially recognized internationally, but its inception has a sincere and personal history. The idea of celebrating Coach Appreciation Day was first expressed in 2013 by Elena Aguilar, a renowned American educator, coach, and author of books on transformational coaching in schools. In her article for Education Week, she recounted how, during a personal day of transformation, she reflected on gratitude – first to herself, and then to her team of coaches. At that moment, she decided: "I declare November 4th Coach Appreciation Day. And so it shall always be."

Ukrainian Freelancer Day

This is a new and currently unofficial event, founded by Freelancehunt in 2021. The event aims to honor freelancers, draw public and government attention to the needs and challenges faced by people working in the freelance sector. In 2021, an appeal was made to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to grant official status to this event, but there was no response.

International Marketing Day

This day is a celebration that honors the vital role of marketing in connecting businesses and consumers and driving social change. This day also marks the birthday of Philip Kotler, often called the "father of modern marketing," whose innovative theories have profoundly shaped the marketing landscape.

Hard Candy Day

Hard candies, also known as boiled sweets, have a rich history dating back to ancient civilizations. Ancient Egyptians made such candies from honey mixed with nuts and fruits. The term "candy" likely comes from the Arabic word "qandi," meaning "made of sugar." In the 19th century, when sugar became more accessible, hard candies gained popularity in England and North America.

Railway Worker's Day of Ukraine

In independent Ukraine, it was celebrated on the first Sunday of August since 1993. However, in 2002, the President issued a Decree designating November 4 as the Day of Railway Worker of Ukraine. Our country ranks third in Europe in terms of railway network length. Currently, there are 6 railway branches in Ukraine, connecting all regions of the country. Approximately 272 thousand people work in the railway sector. Ukrainian railways interact with the railways of seven neighboring countries. Ukrzaliznytsia is the main governing body of railway transport in Ukraine.

