"Shadow fleet" remains a key tool for Russia to circumvent sanctions - Starmer
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated the need to block Russia's "shadow fleet" to increase pressure. Hundreds of entities have already been sanctioned, including 48 "shadow fleet" vessels and Transneft.
One of the most effective ways to increase pressure on Russia is to block its "shadow fleet" and related schemes to circumvent sanctions. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," UNN reports.
Details
According to him, hundreds of entities financing the war have already been sanctioned.
"This includes more than 300 companies and organizations, as well as third-country entities, including Transneft and 48 vessels of the shadow fleet," Starmer noted.
He emphasized that work in this direction needs to be accelerated.
We need to move faster on the shadow fleet, because it remains a key tool for circumventing sanctions
Recall
The UK announced its largest sanctions package against Russia, introducing nearly 300 new restrictions, four years after the full-scale invasion. The sanctions are aimed at reducing Russia's oil revenues, including Transneft and the "shadow fleet."