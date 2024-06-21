Seven more children were rescued from the occupation in Kherson region

Seven children aged from 4 months to 13 years, including 3 boys and 4 girls, were returned from the occupied territories of the Kherson region, chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin said on Friday.

"I share another happy news – seven more children were returned from the still occupied communities of the Kherson region. These are three boys and four girls. Kids – from 4 months to 13 years," Prokudin wrote in Telegram.

According to him, they have overcome a long and difficult path "the main thing is that now children are safe, they receive all the necessary assistance," he said.

Prokudin said that the team of the charity organization "Save Ukraine" worked on this return and thanked her.