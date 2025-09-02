Sentenced captured defenders of Mariupol to prison terms: Russian judge заочно notified of suspicion

Russian judge Konstantin Prostov, who issues prison sentences to captured defenders of Mariupol, has been заочно notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Law enforcement officers have documented new crimes committed by Konstantin Prostov, a judge of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation.

As the investigation established, in August and November 2024, he illegally sentenced two more captured soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine to prison.

According to the fabricated decision of the Russian judge, the prisoners of war received 18 years of imprisonment in a strict regime colony.

Both Ukrainian defenders were part of the 12th National Guard Special Forces Brigade, which defended Mariupol from the first days of the full-scale war.

This is the second documented instance of Prostov staging a show trial based on fabricated charges against captured Ukrainian defenders.

For this, in June of this year, the defendant received the first absentee suspicion from Security Service investigators for war crimes. At that time, he assigned similar "terms" to two more National Guard soldiers.

Currently, Prostov has again violated the norms of international law, according to which the victims are combatants of the armed conflict.

If captured, such persons acquire the status of prisoners of war and are not subject to imprisonment for participation in hostilities.

... Prostov was заочно notified of a new suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes, including violations of the requirements of Articles 129 and 130 of the Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War of August 12, 1949) - the report says.

Since the Russian war criminal is on the territory of the aggressor country, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice.

The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

