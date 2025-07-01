Nine occupiers заочно informed of suspicion of torturing civilians in Kyiv region

Prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office identified the criminals and notified nine servicemen of the Russian armed forces of suspicion of cruel treatment of civilians and committing other crimes during the occupation of the Kyiv region. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, on March 27, 2022, in the village of Andriivka, Bucha district, the commander and sergeant of a Russian armed forces military unit detained two local residents. They were beaten and then illegally held in a garage along with four other civilians.

One of the detained men was interrogated. He received at least five blows to the back, several blows to the stomach, and was hit with the blunt side of an ax on the head. As a result, the victim suffered an open wound to the frontal part of the head, which led to severe bleeding and loss of consciousness.

It was also established that on February 25, 2022, in the village of Vyshhorod, Bucha district, seven Russian armed forces servicemen illegally deprived 11 civilians of their liberty. Among the hostages were children aged 11 and 13, as well as elderly people aged 61 and 79.

People were locked in a cellar and held there for more than 10 days. Only two women were allowed out once a day to care for livestock and prepare food.

The investigation into the war crimes of the occupiers under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in the Kyiv region continues.

