Nine occupiers заочно informed of suspicion of torturing civilians in Kyiv region

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 3342 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 7991 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 23009 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 78248 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 88562 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 51191 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 111582 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 175333 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 79530 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 77978 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
7.1m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and districtJuly 1, 02:04 AM • 48532 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolutionJuly 1, 03:06 AM • 82760 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 46721 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 42690 views
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealed08:02 AM • 10960 views
Publications
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 3343 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 78248 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 88562 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 105622 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 115709 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Danilo Hetmantsev
Mikhail Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Australia
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 1773 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 3722 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 43397 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 115676 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 117203 views
Actual
Tor missile system
BM-21 "Grad"
Diia (service)
9K720 Iskander
Medicinal products

Nine occupiers заочно informed of suspicion of torturing civilians in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office identified and notified of suspicion nine servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces of cruel treatment of the civilian population during the occupation of Kyiv region. Russian military held and tortured local residents in the villages of Andriivka and Vyshehrad, Bucha district.

Nine occupiers заочно informed of suspicion of torturing civilians in Kyiv region

Prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office identified the criminals and notified nine servicemen of the Russian armed forces of suspicion of cruel treatment of civilians and committing other crimes during the occupation of the Kyiv region. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, on March 27, 2022, in the village of Andriivka, Bucha district, the commander and sergeant of a Russian armed forces military unit detained two local residents. They were beaten and then illegally held in a garage along with four other civilians.

One of the detained men was interrogated. He received at least five blows to the back, several blows to the stomach, and was hit with the blunt side of an ax on the head. As a result, the victim suffered an open wound to the frontal part of the head, which led to severe bleeding and loss of consciousness.

It was also established that on February 25, 2022, in the village of Vyshhorod, Bucha district, seven Russian armed forces servicemen illegally deprived 11 civilians of their liberty. Among the hostages were children aged 11 and 13, as well as elderly people aged 61 and 79.

An occupier involved in the murder of at least three Ukrainian prisoners of war has been notified of suspicion30.06.25, 16:11 • 1045 views

People were locked in a cellar and held there for more than 10 days. Only two women were allowed out once a day to care for livestock and prepare food.

The investigation into the war crimes of the occupiers under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in the Kyiv region continues.

Commander of "Kinzhal" attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine notified of suspicion01.07.25, 12:06 • 673 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9