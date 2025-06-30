$41.640.06
An occupier involved in the murder of at least three Ukrainian prisoners of war has been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The Prosecutor's Office and the SBU have notified of suspicion to a junior sergeant of the Russian Federation, known as "Altai", who is involved in the murder of at least three Ukrainian prisoners of war at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant. The crimes were recorded from June 16 to July 3, 2024, and on September 24, "Altai" was taken prisoner by Ukraine.

An occupier involved in the murder of at least three Ukrainian prisoners of war has been notified of suspicion

The Prosecutor's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine have served a notice of suspicion to an occupier involved in the murder of at least three Ukrainian prisoners of war at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

As established by the investigation, the suspect is a 36-year-old junior sergeant with the call sign "Altai", a rifleman of a assault platoon of the 1st motorized rifle battalion of the 82nd motorized rifle regiment of the 69th motorized rifle division of the 6th army of the Leningrad military district of the Russian Armed Forces, who performed the functions of deputy commander of a group of servicemen stationed at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, seized by the Russians during the aggressor's repeated offensive on Kharkiv region in May-September 2024.

Under his de facto command and by order of the senior command, Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed.

The first crime was documented on June 16, 2024. A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a grenadier, was captured by the Russians, who at that time controlled the territory of the plant.

After an interrogation conducted by the suspect himself together with other occupiers, the collected information was transferred to the command, and subsequently an order was received to kill the prisoner of war.

The SBU detained an FSB agent who was spying on the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Khmelnytskyi region04.06.25, 10:53 • 2211 views

The suspect offered one of his subordinates to be the executioner, instructed him in detail, chose a place for the execution, and personally provided cover. The serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot in the head with an automatic rifle.

It was also established that on July 2-3, 2024, the suspect, along with his accomplices, shot two prisoners of war in the so-called "admin office."

On September 24, after the liberation of the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, the occupiers, including "Altai," were captured by Ukraine. They were taken to Kharkiv region, where interrogations and other investigative actions were conducted.

Preparing a strike on Neptunes: a mole was exposed in the Ukrainian army19.06.25, 10:56 • 4596 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Vovchansk
Kharkiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
