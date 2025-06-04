The SBU detained an FSB agent who was spying on the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Khmelnytskyi region

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 2178 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
08:02 AM • 10776 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
06:24 AM • 35510 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 23785 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 33954 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 52506 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 41830 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 226432 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 162604 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 273509 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.6m/s
49%
752mm
Popular news

Crimea marked as Russian: an "incorrect depiction" of Ukrainian territory was discovered at an international meeting

June 4, 12:23 AM • 27578 views

Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

June 4, 02:18 AM • 9998 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

June 4, 02:32 AM • 26105 views

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

05:11 AM • 22207 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

06:53 AM • 14624 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

06:24 AM • 35510 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 98289 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 175260 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 226432 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 273509 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

White House

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 54493 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 175260 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 128936 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 130834 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 115103 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

TikTok

The SBU detained an FSB agent who was spying on the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Khmelnytskyi region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

The SBU detained a hostile informant, a 41-year-old resident of the Zhytomyr region, who was passing on data about the flights of the Armed Forces of Ukraine aircraft to the occupiers. The agent collected the coordinates of airfields and flight schedules to strike the airfield.

The SBU detained an FSB agent who was spying on the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Khmelnytskyi region

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an enemy informant who передавав окупантам дані про польоти бойових літаків Сил оборони.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the SBU. 

Details

The perpetrator turned out to be a 41-year-old resident of Zhytomyr region who was unemployed. The agent was detained at his place of residence. According to the task of the special service of the aggressor country, the agent had to identify the coordinates of the operational airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi region, as well as collect schedules of take-offs and landings of aircraft. The goal was to launch a missile strike on the airfield.

According to the instructions of the Russian special service, the agent had to identify and передати окупантам the coordinates of the operational airfields of the Defense Forces. Another task was to establish the "schedules" of takeoffs and landings of the Armed Forces aircraft in order to strike the airfield when there is a maximum amount of equipment there

– stated in the message SBU.

Reference

The man was recruited by representatives of the FSB via Telegram messenger in February 2024. To complete the task, the suspect set up an observation post on the roof of a private house. From there, he used binoculars to conduct reconnaissance of Ukrainian aircraft flights.

He transmitted all the information he obtained to his FSB handlers, hoping for a monetary reward.

Counterintelligence documented the traitor's actions and took security measures in the areas where the Defense Forces positions are located. SBU investigators notified a 41-year-old resident of Zhytomyr region of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – treason under martial law.

Currently, he is in custody without the right to bail. The suspect faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. 

Tracked combat sorties: SBU detained an FSB agent who aimed missiles at military airfields30.05.25, 10:31 • 2152 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Telegram
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9