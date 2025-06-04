The SBU detained an FSB agent who was spying on the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Khmelnytskyi region

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an enemy informant who передавав окупантам дані про польоти бойових літаків Сил оборони.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the SBU.

Details

The perpetrator turned out to be a 41-year-old resident of Zhytomyr region who was unemployed. The agent was detained at his place of residence. According to the task of the special service of the aggressor country, the agent had to identify the coordinates of the operational airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi region, as well as collect schedules of take-offs and landings of aircraft. The goal was to launch a missile strike on the airfield.

According to the instructions of the Russian special service, the agent had to identify and передати окупантам the coordinates of the operational airfields of the Defense Forces. Another task was to establish the "schedules" of takeoffs and landings of the Armed Forces aircraft in order to strike the airfield when there is a maximum amount of equipment there – stated in the message SBU.

The man was recruited by representatives of the FSB via Telegram messenger in February 2024. To complete the task, the suspect set up an observation post on the roof of a private house. From there, he used binoculars to conduct reconnaissance of Ukrainian aircraft flights.

He transmitted all the information he obtained to his FSB handlers, hoping for a monetary reward.

Counterintelligence documented the traitor's actions and took security measures in the areas where the Defense Forces positions are located. SBU investigators notified a 41-year-old resident of Zhytomyr region of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – treason under martial law.

Currently, he is in custody without the right to bail. The suspect faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

