Tracked combat sorties: SBU detained an FSB agent who aimed missiles at military airfields

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent who was targeting Russian missiles at the airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, collecting data on combat sorties for the enemy, the SBU reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

As noted in the SBU, an FSB agent who collected intelligence data for the fire destruction of the airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in western Ukraine was detained as a result of a special operation in the Khmelnytskyi region.

It is about a 53-year-old local unemployed man. The occupiers, as indicated, found him on Telegram.

"The main task of the agent was to identify the runways of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the western regions of Ukraine and track the "schedule" of combat flights at airfields. According to available data, the enemy planned to use this information for missile and drone strikes on domestic military aviation," the SBU said.

He was detained at his place of residence. A search was conducted on him. They found and seized a telephone on which he accumulated information and prepared a "report" for the FSB, the SBU said.

The man was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The person involved is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Russian agent network of missile spotters operated in Ukraine across 7 regions, the youngest being 16 years old - SSU