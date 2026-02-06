$43.170.02
Senator's motorcade attacked in Colombia: guards killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

In eastern Colombia, armed individuals attacked the motorcade of Senator Jairo Castellanos, resulting in two deaths and four people missing. President Gustavo Petro ordered the arrest of those responsible, while the Minister of Defense suspects the involvement of the National Liberation Army.

Senator's motorcade attacked in Colombia: guards killed

Two people died and four others are considered "missing" after gunmen ambushed a senator's motorcade in eastern Colombia. Bloomberg reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the motorcade was heading to the city of Yopal, a few hours' drive from the attack site, to pick up Green Alliance Party congressman Jairo Castellanos. Automatic weapons were fired at the vehicle.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered security forces to find the missing members of Castellanos' team and apprehend those responsible. In turn, the country's Minister of Defense, Pedro Sánchez, stated that the National Liberation Army (ELN) might be responsible.

The attack occurred weeks before the congressional elections. Colombians will vote for Congress on March 8 and for president in May, with a likely second round in June. On Wednesday, the Colombian Electoral Observation Mission, an independent watchdog, warned of threats to the electoral process from illegal armed groups. The group found that the number of municipalities facing an "extreme risk" of violence increased by 85% compared to the 2022 elections.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that in Arauca province, where the attack occurred, the ELN's presence is strong. This group often tries to pressure politicians and voters. According to the Electoral Observation Mission, seven out of ten Arauca governors since 1991 have been accused or convicted of ties to illegal armed groups.

Recall

In January, US President Donald Trump stated the possibility of ground strikes against drug cartels in Mexico, as well as in Central and South American countries - specifically, Venezuela and Colombia.

