Self-mutilation after military medical commission: social media exploded with scandal over video of bloodied man

01:59 PM • 3876 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 11773 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
09:48 AM • 30353 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
09:46 AM • 30867 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
November 7, 07:19 AM • 35556 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 28410 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 29750 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 29620 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32778 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
November 6, 02:11 PM • 70750 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
GTA VI release postponed again
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
01:59 PM • 3844 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
09:48 AM • 30330 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
09:46 AM • 30845 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 07:19 AM • 35540 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
GTA VI release postponed again
Self-mutilation after military medical commission: social media exploded with scandal over video of bloodied man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1556 views

Videos have appeared on social media showing a civilian man bleeding. The territorial recruitment center explained that he self-mutilated after receiving the conclusion of the military medical commission.

Self-mutilation after military medical commission: social media exploded with scandal over video of bloodied man

Videos have appeared on social media showing a civilian man bleeding. The TCC explained that after a conscripted citizen was taken to the hospital for a military medical commission, he self-harmed after receiving the conclusion of the MMC.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCC and SP.

Details

Around 00:00 on November 7, 2025, a conscripted citizen was taken to a medical facility for a military medical commission (MMC).

After passing the MMC and receiving the conclusion, this citizen went to the restroom, where he self-harmed. An ambulance was immediately called to the scene, pre-medical care was provided, and the man was taken to the hospital. We urge the authors of social media posts to refrain from premature unsubstantiated conclusions and assumptions.

- the post says.

It is also noted that the servicemen of the TCC and SP act exclusively within their powers and current legislation.

Recall

The Kyiv TCC and SP commented on the video about the detention of a teacher. The citizen behaved aggressively, was detained by the police and sent for deferment processing.

Alla Kiosak

Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kyiv