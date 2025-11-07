Videos have appeared on social media showing a civilian man bleeding. The TCC explained that after a conscripted citizen was taken to the hospital for a military medical commission, he self-harmed after receiving the conclusion of the MMC.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCC and SP.

Details

Around 00:00 on November 7, 2025, a conscripted citizen was taken to a medical facility for a military medical commission (MMC).

After passing the MMC and receiving the conclusion, this citizen went to the restroom, where he self-harmed. An ambulance was immediately called to the scene, pre-medical care was provided, and the man was taken to the hospital. We urge the authors of social media posts to refrain from premature unsubstantiated conclusions and assumptions. - the post says.

It is also noted that the servicemen of the TCC and SP act exclusively within their powers and current legislation.

Recall

