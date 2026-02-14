Security guarantees agreement must precede any deal to end the war - Zelenskyy

An agreement on security guarantees must precede any agreement on ending the war. At the same time, relevant agreements with the US and Europe are already ready for signing. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

The President reported that Ukraine has strong agreements with the United States and European partners. He also emphasized that a security guarantee agreement must be concluded before any agreement on ending the war.

We have strong agreements ready for signing with the United States, with Europe. We believe that the agreement on security guarantees must precede any agreement on ending the war. These guarantees will answer the main question - how long will there be no war again - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants Munich 1936, when "another Putin" began to divide Europe.