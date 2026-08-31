Searches for 18 passengers continue in northern Cyprus after a ferry accident

In northern Cyprus, rescuers continue searching for 18 passengers after a ferry capsized. There were 259 passengers and eight crew members on board; eight people were killed.According to local authorities, at least eight people died in the incident, while another 19 remain in hospitals in northern Cyprus. The BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Monday, the vessel’s captain, seven crew members and another man were arrested. Arrest warrants were issued for seven other people.

The prime minister of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which is recognized only by Turkey, Ünal Üstel declared three days of national mourning.

According to officials, the vessel sank completely and is lying at a depth of 514 meters.

Debris remains on the surface of the water, including a black wheeled suitcase and a sheet of steel that apparently broke off the ferry.

The authorities are trying to raise the vessel’s voyage data recorder to determine the causes of the accident.

The private ferry departed from the popular resort city of Kyrenia at around 12:30 (09:30 GMT) bound for the Turkish city of Taşucu. The vessel was due to sail to Turkey on Saturday, but the voyage was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Background

The 40-meter-long and 10-meter-wide Filo Jet ferry is a high-speed vessel sailing under the Turkish flag, according to Marine Traffic.

Filo Denizcilik, the company operating the ferry, said it was "deeply saddened by the tragic accident."

The TRNC controls the northern third of the island of Cyprus, which has remained divided since 1974.

Previously reported

The ferry traveling from Kyrenia to Taşucu capsized 6 km from the shore. At least 159 people were rescued, and a search operation is underway.

Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that there were no Ukrainians among those affected. Rescuers are searching for possible missing people.